Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 426,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

