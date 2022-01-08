Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

WEX stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

