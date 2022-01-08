Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.