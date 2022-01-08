Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $187.60 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

