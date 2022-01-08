Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,670 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

