Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 25,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.98 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

