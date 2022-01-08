Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 42.0% in December

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO remained flat at $$2.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,730. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.