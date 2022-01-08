Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,060. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

