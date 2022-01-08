SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 67.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

