SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.23

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.23 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 698334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after buying an additional 3,246,209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,102,000 after purchasing an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

