Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Spearmint Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.