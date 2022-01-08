Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

SPE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

