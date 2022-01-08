Spectrum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,572.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $14,721.79 and $1,572.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00312233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.