Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

