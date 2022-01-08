Sprott (NYSE:SII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SII. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the third quarter worth $8,859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sprott in the third quarter worth $2,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sprott in the third quarter worth $2,132,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott by 10.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

