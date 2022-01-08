Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. Sprott has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 48.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

