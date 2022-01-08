Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.93

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.93 and traded as high as C$53.45. Sprott shares last traded at C$52.09, with a volume of 84,783 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$51.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5599998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

