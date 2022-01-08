SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

