Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.00.
NYSE:SQ opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.32. Square has a 12 month low of $138.09 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
