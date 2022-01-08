Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.32. Square has a 12 month low of $138.09 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

