St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,498.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,506.25 ($20.30).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.75) to GBX 1,700 ($22.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($24.26) to GBX 1,860 ($25.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.13) to GBX 1,635 ($22.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,669.50 ($22.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,609.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,573.36. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,157 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

