Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.0911 on Major Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $57,954.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00328872 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008394 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000896 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009835 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,986,399 coins and its circulating supply is 123,447,362 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

