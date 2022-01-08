Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits One Day Volume of $2.94 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.85 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

