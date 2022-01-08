Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1,882.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK opened at $189.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average of $190.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.77 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

