Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.6% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 29.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $85,442,000 after acquiring an additional 177,918 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. 109,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,333. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.