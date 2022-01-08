Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.57 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

