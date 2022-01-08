State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $34,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ball by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

