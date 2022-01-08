State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $43,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 73,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.