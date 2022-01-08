State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.94 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $267.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.09. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.