State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

