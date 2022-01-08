State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,987 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $41,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

