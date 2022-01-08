Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZHF. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Stelco alerts:

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Stelco has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.