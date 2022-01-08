Stella-Jones Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$671.40 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJ. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.23.

TSE:SJ opened at C$40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$38.58 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

