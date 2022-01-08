Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJ shares. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,953. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$38.58 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$671.40 million. Research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.