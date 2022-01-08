Stephen A. Riddick Sells 21,780 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.47 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,151,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.