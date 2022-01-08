Stephen G. Daly Sells 2,500 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.