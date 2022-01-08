Stephens Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $148.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

