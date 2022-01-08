Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,995 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 239.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 27.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 94.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

