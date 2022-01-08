Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SF traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.
