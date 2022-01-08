Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

