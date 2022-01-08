Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 478,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.
