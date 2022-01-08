Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Short Interest Up 28.2% in December

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,730,724 shares of company stock worth $39,524,855 and sold 173,444 shares worth $5,607,860. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Yale University lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.