Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of WideOpenWest Put Options (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,514 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,114% compared to the typical volume of 207 put options.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

WOW stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,820 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

