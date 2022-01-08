Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

