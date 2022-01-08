Storj (STORJ) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Storj has a market capitalization of $518.05 million and approximately $39.65 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,509,679 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

