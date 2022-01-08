Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 51.9% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 170,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $98,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,060,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $999,083,000 after acquiring an additional 626,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

