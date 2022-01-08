Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RGR stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.