Summit Global Investments Invests $826,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CM opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $124.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

