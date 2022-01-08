Summit Global Investments Makes New $549,000 Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC boosted its position in AAON by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AAON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

