Summit Global Investments Makes New $641,000 Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Natus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $807,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 514.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

