Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.14% of Verastem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 205.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Verastem stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $344.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

