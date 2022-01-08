Summit Global Investments Takes $513,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

